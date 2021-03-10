Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso and Las Cruces are both under a weather authority alert due to strong winds in the forecast.

It’s spring time, meaning we have entered our windy season. Above average temperatures continue to stick, along with windy conditions.

A high of 77 degrees expected today in the borderland, along with 25-35 mph winds.

Windy conditions are expected to last up to next Tuesday.

Our next system coming in this Saturday will drop us into the upper 50’s, and strengthen wind conditions and will bring in limited rain chances.

Saturday’s below average temperatures are not expected to last, as we will see temperatures slowly rise back into the 70’s by the beginning of next week.

During this windy season it is important to remember that any fire will rapidly spread, therefore outdoor burning is highly discouraged.