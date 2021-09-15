Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Will Tropical Storm Nicholas cause heavy rainfall in El Paso?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso continues to see above-average temperatures however, monsoonal moisture in our atmosphere could possibly bring in chances for rain today.

As we continue to track Tropical Storm Nicholas, the big question on everyone’s mind is: Will this storm bring heavy rainfall into El Paso?

The answer is no. Tropical Storm Nicholas is out towards the South Eastern parts of Texas mainly impacting areas like Houston.

Storm Nicholas will continue its course towards Louisiana, meaning it will move further from us.

The moisture we are seeing today is monsoon moisture. Remember, our monsoon does not come to an end until September 30.

Therefore, we still have a chance to see storms forming in the next couple of days.

Temperatures will remain above average and reach near record-highs for the next 7 days before we head into the beginning of Fall and temperatures drop into the upper 80’s.

We are halfway through our week! Hang in there, and have a great morning everyone.