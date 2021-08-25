Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Summer-like temperatures continue before El Paso sees a slight cool down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s another summer-like day in the Borderland as high pressure continues to take over our area.

Temperatures are expected to near triple-digits for today, however, it is rather unlikely that we will get to 100 degrees.

Moisture will move in closer to our areas as of Thursday allowing us to see a slight dip in temperatures.

Storm chances are in our forecast starting Friday but remain slim at 10%.

As we head into the end of the weekend, storm chances will become a bit more widespread and increase to 20%.