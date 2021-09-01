Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Wednesday and Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)— Tropical moisture has arrived in our area bringing in the possibility for heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nora continues to move towards the Desert Southwest. Most of that tropical moisture will enter Arizona and could cause flash flooding.

For is in the Borderland, this tropical moisture could be enough to cause us to see isolated storms Wednesday and possibly widespread showers Thursday.

Thursday’s widespread showers could cause us to see flooding in the area.

Temperatures are also expected to drop below average for the next couple of days.

By Labor Day weekend we should start to dry out and return to near normal.