Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Heavy rainfall and possible flooding Wednesday and Thursday

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)— Tropical moisture has arrived in our area bringing in the possibility for heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nora continues to move towards the Desert Southwest. Most of that tropical moisture will enter Arizona and could cause flash flooding.

For is in the Borderland, this tropical moisture could be enough to cause us to see isolated storms Wednesday and possibly widespread showers Thursday.

Thursday’s widespread showers could cause us to see flooding in the area.

Temperatures are also expected to drop below average for the next couple of days.

By Labor Day weekend we should start to dry out and return to near normal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM 10pm news update 08-31-2021

ktsm 6pm news update 8-31-2021

September is Suicide Prevention Month

ktsm 5pm update 8-31-2021

City Council overturns mayor's veto of non-voter approved debt

Fire crews respond to fire at Denny's in Central El Paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header