Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Drying out as high pressure moves in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Parts of El Paso got to see some rainfall last night, and today we have a 10 percent chance for rain in our forecast. However, they aren’t looking very promising.

For the most part, we expect to continue seeing temperatures rise as we head into the rest of the week.

This, as a high-pressure system, makes its way into our region and causes us to see warmer and dryer conditions.

Above-average temperatures are what we are expecting for the remainder of the week as our average temperatures for this time of the year should normally be around 90 degrees.

Temperatures could possibly near triple digits over the weekend, before we slowly cool down and return to seasonal temperatures once again.

