Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Dry conditions allowing for a break from the rain

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A decrease in moisture is allowing us to see a break from the rain for the next couple of days.

While we do have moisture in the atmosphere, it is not enough to produce heavy rainfall.

The Borderland is expected to dry out and see a break from the rain for the rest of this week.

Although we are in the middle of summer, below-average temperatures will continue to stick around the forecast.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s’, and lower 90s’ for the next nine days.

Rain chances are expected to return by Saturday and Sunday but will stay slim.

Enjoy the coming sunny days in the Borderland and stay safe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Surviving horses recover at ranch

Health Authority issues mask mandate

KTSM Goes Wild: Wild Encounters Show

Kick Social opens in El Paso

Cornyn talks vaccines, Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss in El Paso visit

Kalliope, 13-year-old African lioness, passes away, El Paso Zoo says

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header