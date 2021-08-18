Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Dry conditions allowing for a break from the rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A decrease in moisture is allowing us to see a break from the rain for the next couple of days.

While we do have moisture in the atmosphere, it is not enough to produce heavy rainfall.

The Borderland is expected to dry out and see a break from the rain for the rest of this week.

Although we are in the middle of summer, below-average temperatures will continue to stick around the forecast.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s’, and lower 90s’ for the next nine days.

Rain chances are expected to return by Saturday and Sunday but will stay slim.

Enjoy the coming sunny days in the Borderland and stay safe.