Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Cooler temperatures for the first day of Fall

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s pumpkin season everyone! The first day of Fall is officially here and we are already waking up to much cooler temperatures.

Tuesday’s backdoor cold front has started to shift towards the east, leaving behind some cooler air.

This caused us to wake up to temperatures in the low 60’s for Wednesday.

Today, slightly below average temperatures as expected before a high-pressure system moves in on Thursday and allows us to warm up.

Come the weekend, a trough will near our region and bring the slightest chance for rain into our forecast.

At the moment, rain does not look too promising for the weekend, however, it is still possible we get to see some light showers.

Happy first day of Fall!

