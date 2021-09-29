Andrea’s Wednesday forecast on 9: Clear skies, warm weather before a cold front drops temperatures significantly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso, we expect beautiful weather conditions for this Wednesday. Don’t take these warm temperatures for granted because come tomorrow significant changes are coming into our forecast.

Seasonal conditions with a forecast high of 84 degrees are expected for today.

Come Thursday a cold front makes its way into the region, and along with it we see an increase in moisture.

With a 30% chance of rain for Thursday, we also expect to see temperatures drop into the 70s’ Thursday and Friday.

Very fall-like weather conditions, and sweater weather for these next two days. The time fall lovers have been waiting for.

Time to take out those comfy sweaters and boots.

Temperatures will return to seasonal highs in the 80s’ by the weekend.