Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland expects cloudy skies and storm chances this evening before our next mild cold front settles in.

Temperatures will remain near normal for today with an expected high of 92 degrees and overnight lows only 3 degrees above the average normal at 73 degrees.

A mild cold front is expected to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday, dropping temperatures in El Paso to the lower 80s.

This is caused by a low-pressure system settling in El Paso, but moving out of the area rather quickly.

Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated throughout Wednesday.

However, the Borderland will get a break from the rain come Thursday and Friday with temperatures back in the 90s.

We will once again be hot and humid for those two days before we see rain back in our forecast as soon as Saturday.