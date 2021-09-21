Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Wind advisory in effect today, backdoor cold front causing temperatures to drop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday as a backdoor cold front produces strong winds and gusts mainly for West El Paso.

Winds are expected to range between 25-35 mph, gusts could go up to 50 mph.

Make sure you secure your trash bins, and any decor you may have outdoors.

Today’s wind advisory is expected to be lifted at around 3 p.m.

Due to the strong winds and the cold front that is sweeping in, temperatures will drop slightly below average for the next couple of days.

Tomorrow is the first day of fall, and temperatures are respected to be near seasonal.