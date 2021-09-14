Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Summer ending with near-record high temperatures

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — As we approach the end of summer, the Borderland is expected to see near-record highs for the next couple of days.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 98 degrees. If the Sun City reaches its expected high, we will be matching records dating back to 1998.

Above-average temperatures will remain throughout much of this week as high pressure dominates our region.

Come Wednesday, moisture will return into our atmosphere and will bring in the slight possibility for late-day scattered showers.

However, the high-pressure system dominating our region today could potentially push the moisture out of the way and allow us to remain dry.

Once we reach the first day of Fall on September 22, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 80’s.

