Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Rain chances decrease as high pressure moves in

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Rain chances will diminish in the Borderland Tuesday as we see a decrease in moisture and high pressure takes over the region.

Below-average temperatures will continue for today with a forecast high of 89.

Chances for rain remain in today’s forecast but are very slight as moisture in the atmosphere quickly decreases.

A high-pressure system will move into the region Wednesday causing the Sun City to warm up and dry out.

This drying trend will last throughout the rest of the week and cause our temperatures to rise into the upper ’90s by Wednesday.

This, giving us the perfect chance to wash those cars.

Slight chances for rain return Saturday lasting until Monday as our next storm system passes through the region.

