Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Near triple-digit heat expected before moisture returns late in the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a summer-like day in the Borderland as we do expect to reach near triple-digit heat for today.

It’s the perfect time to have a pool day or maybe ice cream, as we have a forecast high of 97 degrees for Tuesday.

Although we do have a 10% chance for isolated storms in our forecast, we mainly expect to remain dry at least up until Friday of this week.

Moisture near our area is what could cause some areas in El Paso to see heavy rainfall for today, so it may be a good idea to have some sandbags ready just in case.

Moisture is expected to return by Friday, bringing us rain chances that will last up until Tuesday of next week.