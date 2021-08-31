Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Isolated storms expected today before tropical moisture causes heavy rainfall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland will get to see some isolated storms later this evening caused by monsoon moisture in our area.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above average at 94 degrees for today before we start to cool down Wednesday.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nora will be passing through the desert Southwest, however, most of that tropical moisture will be heading towards Arizona.

For us here in El Paso, we don’t do very well with tropical moisture meaning this will be enough to cause heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

Make sure you get those sandbags ready to go if your neighborhood is prone to flood easily.

As we head into your Labo Day weekend, rain chances will slowly decrease and we will begin to dry out.