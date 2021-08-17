Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Flash Flood Watch continues one more day before a break from the rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso remains under a flash flood watch one more day as another round of storms are expected to come in later this afternoon.

Tropical moisture also still taking over the region, keeping us with a 30% chance of rain and lots of humidity in El Paso.

However, that moisture is slowly moving towards the east, and as it does so it will allow us to see drier conditions for the next three days.

Below-average temperatures will continue to be a trend for the Borderland throughout the next 9 days.

The bad news is our monsoon is not over until September 30th. Meaning we will continue to see plenty of moisture in our region for quite a while.

Rain chances will be back in the forecast this weekend, so don’t forget to continue having those sandbags ready to go.