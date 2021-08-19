Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Warm and dry conditions remain before moisture moves back into region

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We are in the middle of summer and at least for the next two days, the Borderland will get to enjoy some warm and dry conditions.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s’ for the rest of the week, and clear skies will be seen Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy the break from the rain, because come Saturday we do expect to see moisture back in our atmosphere allowing us to see rain chances back in the forecast.

A reminder that our monsoon does not end until September 30th. Make sure you have sandbags ready to go as we do expect to continue seeing some more rainy days in the Borderland.

Hang tight! The weekend is almost here.

