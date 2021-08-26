Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Temperatures drop as storm chances increase over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While we still expect another warm day in the Borderland, temperatures are slowly beginning to drop as high pressure moves out and moisture moves in.

El Pasoans expect another above-average day with a forecast high of 95 degrees. This, as a high-pressure system continues to take over the region.

That high-pressure system will soon move out of our area, and as it does so we will see moisture coming into our region.

Bringing in slim chances for isolated storms as we head into the weekend, moisture will also cause our temperatures to drop into those mid-to-lower 90s’.

