Andrea’s Thursday forecast on 9: Possible threat for localized flooding as moisture increases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We can almost smell the weekend, and moisture continues to increase in our area meaning El Paso could possibly see localized flooding.

For Thursday, it is expected that 60% of the area see storms form during the late afternoon to late evening hours.

Our yearly totals for rain are normally around 4 inches, however, due to the continuous monsoonal flow we have seen, we have accumulated well over 8 inches of rain this year alone.

Temperatures will continue to drop and stay in the 80s’ for the rest of the week.

Come Saturday, we will clear out slightly and see rain chances decrease to 20% before they increase once again at the beginning of next week.

Humidity will continue to increase in the area as we see more moisture, so it is important to stay hydrated.

Also, if you know your neighborhood is prone to flood, make sure you have sandbags ready to go.

Let’s all hang in there. The weekend is almost here!