Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Nearing records highs before a series of cold fronts move in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We are getting closer to the weekend and temperatures are expected to near record highs before a series of cold fronts move in.

Thursday we have a forecast high of 89 degrees with temperatures rising to the 90’s Friday and Saturday.

Saturday into Sunday a cold front will move in and cause us to see a windy weekend as well as a drop in temperatures by Sunday.

A second cold front will makes its way through our region Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

This second cold front will bring us strong winds Tuesday, and will drop our temperatures into the 70’s by Wednesday.

Hang tight! The weekend is almost here!