EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fall-like conditions coming to an end just like that on this second day of fall as high pressure takes over the region.

Above-average temperatures are expected Thursday with a high of 88 in El Paso, 85 in Las Cruces.

Today’s high-pressure system will be pushed out of the way as a low-pressure system moves in tomorrow bringing storm chances for this weekend.

We are closer to the weekend today than we were yesterday! Happy Thursday everyone.