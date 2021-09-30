Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Cold front producing below average temperatures, wind, and rainfall

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland is under a Weather Authority Alert as cooler temperatures, winds, and rainfall are expected today while a cold front moves through our region.

Make sure you prepare accordingly and pack your umbrella, rain boots, and light jacket before you head out the door.

Rain will continue throughout much of today with temperatures in the low 70s’.

Friday will still bring in moisture but rain chances are looking a lot less than today.

Good news is we should clear out by the weekend and temperatures are expected to rise back to near seasonal by Saturday.

For today, roads could be a little dangerous as rain will continue throughout much of the day. Plan ahead and drive safely.

Remember, turn around don’t drown.

Hang tight! The weekend is almost here!

