Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures for the remainder of the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Beautiful days are expected in the Sun City for the rest of this week as high pressure continues to move in.

Summer-like conditions and above-average temperatures will remain throughout the rest of this week.

It’s the perfect time to enjoy some outdoor activities, but it’s important to remember to stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen.

Come next week, temperatures will slowly return to normal.

Moisture will also be back in our atmosphere, bringing back chances for rain throughout much of next week.

The good news is those rain chances are very slim and don’t appear to be widespread.

For now, enjoy the beautiful sunny days ahead of this week.

