Andrea’s Monday Forecast on 9

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– A monsoon pattern will continue throughout the week as more rain chances remain in your forecast.

Late evening showers are expected Monday, along with near-normal temperatures reaching 93 degrees.

Rain chances will remain up until Wednesday, with Wednesday being the day with the heaviest rainfall this week.

Tuesday, temperatures will stay in the ’90s before a cold front moves in Tuesday night dropping temperatures into the mid to lower ’80s for Wednesday.

Come Thursday and Friday of this week the borderland will be back in the ’90s and get to see plenty of sunshine as we begin to dry out once again.

However, the break from the rain will not last long as isolated storms and showers return to the forecast as soon as Saturday.

