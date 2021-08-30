Andrea’s Monday Forecast on 9: Warm and dry conditions remain for the start of the week

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Warm and dry conditions will continue in the Borderland before moisture increases and brings us the possibility for heavy rainfall.

Seasonal temperatures are expected for today, with a forecast high of 93 degrees.

Heavy rainfall could pose a threat to the Borderland come Thursday.

That is as the remnant core of Tropical Storm Nora breaks apart over northern Mexico Wednesday.

This will cause us to see an increase in moisture and humidity, which will lead to the chance of storms forming.

The chance for heavy rainfall is possible for El Pasoans Thursday, however, those chances are significantly higher for western parts of New Mexico.

