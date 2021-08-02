Andrea’s Monday forecast on 9: Possible heavy rainfall expected before a drying trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s back to school for some kiddos in the Borderland, and temperatures are expected to remain below average but comfortable for Monday.

A forecast high of 87 degrees is expected for today along with 30% rain chances for the late afternoon hours.

Below-average temperatures and rain chances will continue through Tuesday.

This, as a cold front, moved in Sunday into Monday bringing below-average temperatures, gusty conditions, and increased moisture.

All of this triggering the chances for heavy rainfall Monday into Tuesday. There is a slight possibility for flooding, therefore it is ideal to keep sandbags handy.

High pressure is making its way into our region causing us to dry out by Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the perfect day to be outdoors and enjoy the mild temperatures and break from the rain.

However, those rainy days do not end there, as our next storm system will bring back those showers by Thursday and last throughout the rest of the week.

