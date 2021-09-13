Andrea’s Monday Forecast on 9: Dry and warm conditions remain before moisture moves back into the region

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Warm and dry conditions remain for the next couple of days before we see moisture back in our atmosphere.

Above-average temperatures are expected. Normally around this time of the year, we are looking at temperatures in the upper 80s’.

However, today we have an expected high of 93 degrees for El Paso, and 92 in Las Cruces.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forming in Coastal Texas and will bring in some moisture to our area for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Late-day scattered thunderstorms are expected on those days before we dry out and see clear skies just in time for the weekend.