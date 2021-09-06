Andrea’s Labor Day Forecast on 9: Slowly warming and drying as high pressure builds up

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It will be a beautiful Labor Day in the Borderland as we expect to see seasonal temperatures and fairly dry conditions.

However, if you plan on going for a hike, just know you may get to see some light showers up by the mountain areas.

Moisture will slightly increase on Tuesday, bringing in the possibility for late-day storms., so maybe you want to hold off on that car wash one more day.

Come Wednesday high pressure will begin to build up in our area allowing us to see clear skies, warm temperatures, and dry conditions.

Happy Labor Day to everyone.

