Andrea’s Friday Forecast on 9: Nearing record highs this weekend before cold front moves in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s finally Friday, and as we near the end of summer the Sun City is expected to see pool-day weather throughout the weekend.

El Paso could possibly reach or near record highs for the next couple of days as high pressure takes over the region.

If you have outdoor activities planned for the weekend, make sure you are staying hydrated and wearing plenty of sunscreen.

By next week, Monday night into Tuesday morning, a back door cold front will be moving in causing our temperatures to drop into the upper 80’s.

This happening just in time for the beginning of Fall on Wednesday, September, 22.

