Andrea’s Friday Forecast on 9: Moisture moving in this weekend bringing possible showers

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are expected to see another warm day in the Borderland before moisture moves in and brings slight chances for rain.

For today, above-average temperatures are still expected so make sure you stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen.

As high pressure moves out of our area, we expect some moisture to return and allow us to see slim chances for rain.

Rain chances for this weekend are set at 10%, meaning not much of El Paso will get to see the rain.

However, tropical moisture is set to move in on Wednesday. This moisture comes from Tropical Storm Nora, which is forming out in the Pacific.

Make sure to check back in with your Local Weather Authority as we continue to track this tropical moisture that is headed our way.

Have a great weekend El Paso!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Nine on 9: Previewing the Battle of I-10

Borderland Treasures: Exploring the homes of Otto H. Thorman

UTEP enters partnership with U.S. Space Force

Reporting positive at-home COVID-19 test results

ktsm nine news at 6 08-26-2021

KTSM 5pm news update 08/26/2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header