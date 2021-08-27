Andrea’s Friday Forecast on 9: Moisture moving in this weekend bringing possible showers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are expected to see another warm day in the Borderland before moisture moves in and brings slight chances for rain.

For today, above-average temperatures are still expected so make sure you stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen.

As high pressure moves out of our area, we expect some moisture to return and allow us to see slim chances for rain.

Rain chances for this weekend are set at 10%, meaning not much of El Paso will get to see the rain.

However, tropical moisture is set to move in on Wednesday. This moisture comes from Tropical Storm Nora, which is forming out in the Pacific.

Make sure to check back in with your Local Weather Authority as we continue to track this tropical moisture that is headed our way.

Have a great weekend El Paso!