Andrea’s Friday Forecast on 9

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso will continue to be under a Weather Authority Alert for today and throughout the weekend as more rain chances and possible flooding is expected.

Cloudy skies and below average temperatures are in the forecast for today with a high of 87 degrees.

Lots of moisture and humidity continues to move into the region from the South, bringing in more showers and possible thunderstorms for your 4th of July weekend.

A high pressure system has moved into our area meaning temperatures will slowly begin to rise.

As of Saturday the Sun City will be back in the 90’s.

As of Friday humidity remains above 80% meaning that if a storm tries to come into the region El Paso is at risk of seeing more flash flooding.