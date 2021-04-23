Andrea’s Friday Forecast on 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Windy conditions continue to stick with us Friday as we see a cold front slowly move out of our area.

The Borderland continues to be extremely dry, meaning that when we mix our dessert sun, dry conditions, and winds all together, fires are more likely to occur.

The cold front which arrived from the West will keep us below average for today as we expect temperatures to be in the mid-70s.

By Saturday we will get to see a break from the winds and temperatures will bounce back into the 80s, almost nearing the 90s.

However, Saturday’s calm conditions will not last as we expect another system to move into the region Sunday.

This next system will bring in windier conditions which will last until Tuesday.

Come Tuesday, the Borderland will see a slight chance for rain and a drop in temperatures that will quickly climb back up into the 80s by Thursday.