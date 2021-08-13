Andrea’s Forecast on 9: Weather authority alert in effect as flooding poses a threat to the Borderland

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso saw heavy rainfall Thursday night and is expected to see another day of storms for Friday.

Monsoonal flow continues as moisture increases and causes our humidity to rise, and clouds to thicken.

Heavy rainfall is expected for today and the rest of the weekend along with below-average temperatures.

Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, and TxDOT advises you to turn around don’t drown.

Several roads were closed due to major flooding last night, and that could be a possibility for today as well.

If your neighborhood floods easily, remember to keep those sandbags on hand as rain chances remain in our forecast for the next 9 days.

Storms return to El Paso causing flooding throughout the city

