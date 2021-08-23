Andrea’s Forecast on 9: Warm and dry conditions remain as monsoonal flow shifts West

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun City will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine this week as monsoonal flow has shifted West.

This, allowing us to see drier and warmer conditions throughout much of this week.

Temperatures are expected to rise above average for the next five days.

Moisture will return into our region by Friday, bringing in late t-storms for the weekend.

If you plan on being outdoors, make sure you are staying hydrated as those temperatures will be warmer than what we have been seeing.

Have a great week!

