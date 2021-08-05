Andrea’s forecast on 9: Summer-like conditions expected this weekend as high pressure settles over region

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In case you forgot, we are still in the middle of summer, and this weekend the Borderland will finally get to see those summer-like conditions return.

High pressure is moving into the region from the West and settling in right on top of El Paso. This, causing our temperatures to rise throughout the rest of the week.

Temperatures will continue to rise during the week, expected to hit triple-digit temperatures by Sunday. It’s important to remember to stay hydrated and keep that sunblock close for the next couple of days.

Moisture is also expected to return into the region Sunday and Monday, bringing in those 10% chances for rain.

However, we will dry out Tuesday as a cold front moves in and drops our temperatures once again to below average.

Rain chances are expected to be back in the forecast by Wednesday.

