Andrea’s Forecast on 9: Storm chances returning to your forecast, below-average temperatures this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans will see a warm start to this week before temperatures begin to drop and storm chances make their way back into the forecast.

A high of 99 degrees is expected for Monday, as well as late-night storms.

Come Tuesday, rain chances will begin to increase.

This, as Tropical Storm Kevin, which passed through Mexico and is now moving away from the coast, will leave behind plenty of moisture in our atmosphere and thicken our clouds, allowing us to see rain chances in the borderland once again.

This will also cause our temperatures to dip into the 80’s by Thursday and stay below average through the start of next week.

