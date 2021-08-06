Andrea’s forecast on 9: Pool weather ahead as high pressure settles in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The weekend is finally here and the Borderland is expecting temperatures to rise throughout the weekend and even potentially hit triple-digit temperatures by Saturday.

A high-pressure system moved in from the West and Is sitting right on top of the Sun City.

This, causing us to see summer-like conditions and pool weather throughout the weekend.

It’s important to remember to stay hydrated and make sure you’re lathering up on that sunscreen for your weekend activities if you plan to be outdoors.

Moisture is expected to return into the region Monday, potentially bringing in chances for rain.

A cold front will also move in Tuesday into Wednesday causing our temperatures to drop below average.