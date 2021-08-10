Andrea’s forecast on 9: Monsoonal flow takes over the region, possible flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monsoonal flow will be taking over the region for the next 9 days, causing us to see an increase in moisture and a drop in temperatures.

For today, the Borderland will once again see above-average temperatures as we have a forecast high of 95 degrees.

Heavy rainfall is expected for today and tomorrow, meaning if you live in areas that flood easily, you may want to have those sandbags handy.

We will slowly cool into the 80s’ by Thursday and remain below average for the remainder of the week.

Near normal temperatures are not expected to return until the middle of next week.