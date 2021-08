EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso sees an increase in moisture this week bringing in the possibility for heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

If your neighborhood floods easily, make sure you have sandbags on hand.

Along with the increase in moisture, El Paso also has a low-pressure system sitting right on top of the borderland causing our temperatures to drop below average.

El Paso will continue to stay in the 80s’ throughout the rest of the week.