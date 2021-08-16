Andrea’s Forecast on 9: Heavy rainfall still posing a threat to the Borderland

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso has plenty of tropical moisture bringing in heavy rainfall for the late evening to overnight hours.

This monsoon is the second wettest in El Paso’s history, according to the National Weather Service.

Since June 15th the Borderland has accumulated close to 9 inches of rain, compared to the normal rainfall totaling about 4 inches per year.

Heavy rainfall will continue to be a threat to the Sun City, and a flash flood watch warning will remain in place through Tuesday.

Be careful driving out on the roads, and make sure you have your sandbags ready if your neighborhood floods easily.

