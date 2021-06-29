Andrea’s Forecast on 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland expects another day with cloudy skies and probable heavy rainfall Tuesday.

Hurricane Enrique has now turned into a tropical storm as it is slowly pulling away from the coastal shoulder of southwesten Mexico.

However, El Paso will continue expecting probable heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday before we see rain chances diminish towards the end of the week, but come 4th of July weekend, the Sun City could potentially experience severe thunderstorms.

Below average temperatures are expected to continue before we slowly inch into the 90’s by the beginning of next week.

For the next couple of days, keep your rain gear handy and remember cars can easily lose control with as little as 6 inches of rain.

Therefore, drive with caution to avoid any accidents from happening.