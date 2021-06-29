Andrea’s Forecast on 9

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland expects another day with cloudy skies and probable heavy rainfall Tuesday.

Hurricane Enrique has now turned into a tropical storm as it is slowly pulling away from the coastal shoulder of southwesten Mexico.

However, El Paso will continue expecting probable heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday before we see rain chances diminish towards the end of the week, but come 4th of July weekend, the Sun City could potentially experience severe thunderstorms.

Below average temperatures are expected to continue before we slowly inch into the 90’s by the beginning of next week.

For the next couple of days, keep your rain gear handy and remember cars can easily lose control with as little as 6 inches of rain.

Therefore, drive with caution to avoid any accidents from happening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan builds train town model of El Paso

‘Harris didn’t even go to the actual border’: Cornyn tweets ahead of HHS Secretary visit to El Paso

Thunderstorm preparation

Serious injuries reported in Northeast crash

City to start limited re-opening of senior centers in July

People and Pet Wellness Clinic

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header