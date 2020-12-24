Andrea’s Christmas Eve forecast on 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is expected to see a below average Christmas Eve as a low pressure system passes through.

A northern low pressure system traveling south moved into our area Wednesday night bringing below freezing temperatures throughout the night into Thursday morning.

Overnight lows this Thursday are expected to be in the lower 20’s, which means it’s important to remember to bring pets and plants inside, check pipes for any leaks, and call loved ones to make sure they are staying warm.

A high of 48 degrees is expected Thursday before near average temperatures kick in on Christmas day as we see a warming trend.

Breezy conditions will be back Saturday along with temperatures in the 60’s. Calm and dry conditions will continue up until Tuesday of next week.