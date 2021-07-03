Analysis shows El Paso rental prices rose during the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) According to researchers at Stessa the cost of rent in El Paso has risen over the past year.

In March of 2020 the median cost of rent was $1,094 and a year later rent in El Paso had increased to $1,169 per month. That is a 6.9% increase in rental prices.

The analysis completed by Stessa also found that the overall cost of living in El Paso compared to the U.S. average is -12.3% and the median income for renter households is $33,655.

As for the changes seen over the past year for the entire United States, Stessa found that the median rent in March 2020 was $1,739 and the median rent in March 2021 was $1,716.

