An ‘overwhelmed’ Khalid says his passion for creating ‘goes away a little more every day’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s homegrown music superstar Khalid needs to vent.

In a twitter thread posted Wednesday, the singer said he feels “overwhelmed” as he works to complete his new album, Everything is Changing.

“Creating is what keeps me from losing my mind, but my passion goes away a little more every day,” Khalid wrote, citing the pressure to remain authentic to himself as he finishes up the project.

“I just can’t change myself to please anybody, I gotta [sic] live with myself at the end of the day so ima [sic] do what I want to do,” he added.

As comments of love and support poured in from fans, the singer later tweeted, “I’m gonna [sic] refocus, finish this album without stress, and put out something that I truthfully believe in…. I LOVE YOU GUYS.”

Khalid announced Everything is Changing in late July following the release of the single “New Normal” which he performed at the launch of Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22.

