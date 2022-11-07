An ammonia leak or cloud has impacted the main campus on EPCC on Hunter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An ammonia cloud or leak is impacting the Lower Valley.

It happened about 6 p.m. at Farmers Select Dairy at 7321 N. Loop and is impacting the nearby El Paso Community College Valle Verde campus.

The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District is reporting that North Loop is closed in both directions between Hawkins and Hunter because of what they termed a Hazmat situation.

Emergency responders could be seen at the main EPCC campus.

Clearing time is until further notice.