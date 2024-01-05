EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amistad will host a resource fair for the El Paso community from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, January 6 at 3210 Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.

Amistad says attendees can anticipate access to critical resources like healthcare accessibility, utility assistance and Veterans Assistance.

Additionally, in partnership with local partners, attendees will also have an opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccines at no cost and no proof of insurance.

“Our mission has always been to serve the most vulnerable in our community, and we hope these events can provide important information on essential resources,” said Zaide Echegoyen, Aging Disability Transportation Resource Center program manager. “Many times, individuals are unaware of the benefits they can qualify for, including access to affordable healthcare and utility assistance. Times are tough for a lot of families right now, so we hope families can find some relief with the programs we offer.”