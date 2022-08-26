EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amistad announced they will host a lucha libre event on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the El Paso County Coliseum in support of their clients.

Amistad Facebook page

Amistad says the initiative is in partnership with the local lucha libre league, El Padrino Productions, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Amistad clients. Amistad says community leaders such as Flores, Tawney, and Acosta PC and HUNT Companies, have joined them in support of this upcoming event. The organization says it will be a night of fun for the whole family featuring local luchador talent.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrea Ramirez says, “We serve some of the most vulnerable individuals within the El Paso community. We are excited for this event and the opportunity to raise funds to support their quality of life. We hope to see the community attend in support of our cause.”

The event is called, “A Night Championing the Underserved.” The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the El Paso County Coliseum. Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $8 for children under the age of 12. You can buy tickets at the El Paso County Coliseum box office. For more information on the event or Amistad’s programs visit their website at projectamistad.org or their social media channels.

