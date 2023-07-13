EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amistad released a statement regarding the incident that took place Thursday afternoon, July 13 about a stolen vehicle in West El Paso.

Amistad officials say that during a scheduled route, the company was notified that one of their vehicles was driving “erratically” on the Westside of El Paso. It was confirmed that the vehicle was taken over by an unknown individual.

After a swift response from the El Paso Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, the individual was apprehended and taken into custody, according to Amistad.

“We are truly saddened by this unfortunate incident and want to offer our sincere and deepest apologies to those involved,” said Andrea Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Amistad. “The safety of our clients, team members and constituents is our main priority at all times. We are working closely with authorities to ensure that all parties involved are safe.”

In addition, Amistad is a known advocate for the elderly and persons with disabilities within the El Paso community and will continue to operate in the best interests of its clients, according to the press release sent by the company.