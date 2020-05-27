Amistad receives $3,000 grant to help COVID-19 relief efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amistad has been awarded $3,000 by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

According to a release, the grant is part of a $1 million donation meant to support community foundations and nonprofits throughout Texas. The grant will help provide critical services such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for first responders, childcare for first responders and healthcare professionals, and services for senior adults, including meal and grocery delivery.

Amistad has been providing transportation services to people who are positive (or presumed to be positive) for COVID-19, to drive-through testing facilities.

Amistad has alleviated the El Paso Fire Department by providing these services as they can remain available to respond to emergencies, a release said.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from Communities Foundation of Texas and BCBSTX,” said Andrea Ramirez, Associate CEO. “This grant will allow us to further provide essential services to our most vulnerable population during this difficult time.”

With this grant, Amistad will have access to additional PPE such as masks, gloves, gowns and face shields, as well as proper cleaning and sanitizing supplies to clean the vehicles after each trip, a release said.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to support the areas where our communities need it the most, which is why we established the Collaborative Grant Fund,” said Dr. Dan McCoy, president of BCBSTX. “Through these grants, we are working to move resources to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local residents and families who are most impacted by the emerging health, economic, and social impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.”