EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad will be hosting a health fair on Friday morning, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. located on 3210 Dyer St. in Northeast El Paso.

Amistad says attendees can anticipate access to critical resources like healthcare accessibility, mental health resources for veterans and their families, health screenings, and raffle prizes.

In partnership with the City of El Paso, attendees will also have an opportunity to receive their flu shot at no cost and no proof of insurance, according to Amistad.

“Our mission has always been to serve the most vulnerable in our community, and we’re excited because we can continue to partner with community partners who share the same vision,” said Zaide Echegoyen, Aging Disability Transportation Resource Center Program Manager.