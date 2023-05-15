EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four children with disabilities had the opportunity to partake in a school field trip with Amistad’s help and the guidance of a passionate educator on Friday, May 12.

Teacher Eduardo Diaz at MacArthur Elementary-Intermediate School contacted Amistad to provide transportation to students with disabilities to go on the trip.

The field trip took place on Friday, May 12 at Oasis Lanes, located at 1660 N. Zaragoza Road. The field trip is one of the two trips arranged for the students to manage day-to-day interactions, while having some fun, according to the release sent by Amistad.

Amistad provided transportation to the students.

“They’re learning experiences for our students and encourage them to be more independent despite their disability. Without Amistad and local sponsors, we would not have had the opportunity to leave campus today,” Diaz said.

“At Amistad we believe every individual should have access to services that promote quality of life,” said Andrea Ramirez, chief executive officer of Amistad, “When students with disabilities have the opportunity to learn how they can become independent, we are setting them up for success. Our transport along with the sponsorship of Dr. Andrea Tawney made today possible, and we hope we can continue to work together going forward.”